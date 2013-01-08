Kanye West & Kim Kardashian Drop $11 Milli On A New Mansion

Clearly, Kanye West and Kim Kardashian don’t need the millions in cash they’ve reportedly been offered for photos of their unborn baby. Late last year, the happy couple dropped $11 million on a California mansion that they are currently gut renovating.

TMZ reports that Yeezy has become a real life Fresh Prince of Bel Air.

Sources close to K & K tell TMZ … the future parents are now the proud owners of a 10,000-square-foot pad in an über-private, gated community in Bel Air, CA. Kim and Kanye have owned the house for a few weeks … and they’ve already gutted it and are designing a 14,000-square-foot dream home in its place. The new home will be an Italian-style villa … with a gym, movie theater, full hair and makeup salon, bowling alley, basketball court, indoor and outdoor pool … oh and probably a baby nursery. Just a hunch.

Previously, KimYe were reportedly searching for a crib in the Miami area with a budget in the $7M to $10M range. While the couple will be officially shacking up soon, no weddings plan have been officially announced. This is most likely due to Kim’s ex-husband, Brooklyn Nets forward Kris Humphries slowing up the process.

Might have to make that call to Jay-Z, ‘Ye.

Photo: TMZ