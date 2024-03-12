North West Announces Debut Album ‘Elementary School Dropout’

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

Kanye West’s daughter, North West, is letting it be known that the apple hasn’t fallen far from the tree and that she, too, is all about the music. During a listening event in Phoenix on Sunday for Ye and Ty Dolla $ign’s new album Vultures 2, the 10-year-old announced she’s dropping an album of her own, and its title commemorates her father’s debut LP.

“I’ve been working on an album and it is called Elementary School Dropout,” North told the audience, which responded with a massive roar of applause.

It was just over 20 years ago that Ye blessed the Hip Hop world with his debut album College Dropout. Now, North is honoring the rap megastar by making his first album the inspiration for her own after she appeared to launch her music career on Vultures 1.

From Hip Hop DX:

The reveal comes shortly after North made her music debut on her father and Ty Dolla $ign’s collaborative project Vultures 1, featuring prominently on “Talking.” The track peaked at No. 30 on the Billboard Hot 100, making her one of the youngest ever artists to appear on the chart. On the song, North raps: “I love it here/ We’re gonna take over another year/ It’s your bestie, Miss, Miss Westie/ Don’t try to test me/ It’s gonna get messy/ Just, just bless me, bless me/ It’s your bestie, Miss, Miss Westie.”

Along with North, Ye and Kim Kardashian’s two youngest children, Psalm and Chicago, were also in attendance at the listening party, which means they got to watch their older sister perform “Talking” on stage with their father.

So, are y'all excited about North West's upcoming debut album Elementary School Dropout? What do you think the pre-teen's future as a recording artist is going to look like?