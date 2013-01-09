Kanye West & Kim Kardashian’s $11M Mansion Looks Ridiculously Plush

Yesterday, news broke that Kanye West and Kim Kardashian recently purchased an $11 million mansion in Bel Air, California. Now photos have surfaced of the couple’s new crib—no pun intended—and it looks ridiculously plush.

The couple are currently renovation the 10,000 square foot digs but from the looks of these aerial shots, a small community of people could move in right now and call it a day.

The yellow mansion is designed like an Italian style villa and features a three car garage and what looks like a pair of swimming pools. The inside may trump the exteriors since it reportedly sports a gym, movie theater, a hair & makeup salon, bowling alley, basketball court and an indoor pool. The home is in a gated community and the couple’s neighbors will include LA Clippers point guard Chris Paul and actress Jennifer Aniston.

Yeezy surely won’t mind the gated community aspect if it means increased security. In June 2012, the rapper/producer’s Los Angeles apartment, which at the time was up for sale, was burglarized.

Photos: Instagram, Realtor.com

