GQ Magazine’s Official Beyoncé Cover Unveiled [PHOTO]

Yesterday, a photo of Beyoncé’s forthcoming GQ magazine cover hit the Internets. While the culprit who leaked the pic is probably out of a job, the publication unveiled the official cover today, featuring Jay-Z’s scantily clad wife and a lot of underb00b.

The February 2013 issue flaunts that it features “The 100 S-xiest Women of the 21st Century,” so yeah, Bey qualifies. Renowned photographer Terry Richardson shot the cover photo so we’ll be eagerly checking his blog every five minutes for the outtakes. Or maybe she’ll share some herself via her Tumblr. Just saying.

Today it was announced that Beyoncé will be signing the national anthem at President Obama’s inauguration on January 21. Coincidentally, the February 2013 issue hits newsstands nationwide the next day, Tuesday, January 22.

While we wait for images from inside the mag and the story itself (GQ plans to let them loose Tuesday, January 15), for now check out the full cover on the flip.

Photo: Terry Richardson/GQ

