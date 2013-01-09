A$AP Rocky Says “1 Train” Was Made To Give Recognition To Talented MCs [VIDEO]

A$AP Rocky’s new album, Long. Live. A$AP has been (unfortunately) on the Internet earlier than expected. One of the stand out records from the album is the posse cut called “1 Train” produced by Hit-Boy and featuring Kendrick Lamar, Joey Bad@$$, Big K.R.I.T., Yelawolf, Action Bronson and Danny Brown. The Harlem rapper says that his thought process behind making the project was to give shine to the new crop of rising rappers.

“That was one of the things that I absolutely came up with by myself,” he said. “No [A$AP] Yams this time, no nothing. I heard the beat from Hit-Boy and said yo, I need Danny Brown on here, I need Kendrick… I just wanted to mess with a lot of the underground cats and a lot of people that didn’t really get the recognition that they deserve who I thought were talented emcees. I just basically made a posse cut featuring my favorite underground emcees of my day, the cats that I came up with. I came up in the era of Bronson and Danny and Kendrick and Yelawolf and K.R.I.T. [They] were right before me. But I can relate to it and I’m friends with all of those guys so it was cool to make that happen.”

