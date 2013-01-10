Justin Timberlake To Release New Single With Jay-Z And Beyoncé?

For a while, this seemed like a hoax. However, multiple sources are confirming that Justin Timberlake‘s long-awaited return to music will go down later today.

Florida’s Radio Now 97.9 reported that the 30-year-old singer/actor is prepping the release of a new single on Monday that will feature Jay-Z and produced by long-time collaborator Timbaland.

Moments ago, after Twitter became a buzz with the rumor, Timberlake cryptically tweeted “Thursday, January 10th, 2013 at 9:01 am PST…” Allegedly, this is the time that we can await the new song to hit the internet and then the airwaves.

Timberlake previously reached out to work with Jay-Z during the making of his sophomore solo album, FutureSex/LoveSounds, but it never came to fruition. It looks like they finally locked it in.

“Look, Jay-Z has put out 11 albums, and I was talking about doing a collaboration with him, and he said, ‘I can’t do it right now, but I’ll get you on the next album.’ I was like, ‘No, man, I don’t work like that,” JT told Vanity Fair. “This sounded good to me for you and me to do together, and if it doesn’t work, then I totally get it, but I won’t be putting an album out next year; these aren’t a dime a dozen to me.’”

Also, there are rumors that Timberlake will be dropping a single with Beyoncé Knowles as well. Timberlake’s last release, FutureSex/LoveSounds, came out in 2006. Stay tuned for more news and eventually the song on Hip-HopWired.

