50 Cent Says A G-Unit Reunion Album Is A Possibility

Its been evident in many interviews in the past that 50 Cent and his G-Unit cohorts aren’t the tight click that they once were.

Tony Yayo and Lloyd Banks haven’t spoken with 50 in a long time, but the G-Unit general maintains that a possible G-Unit reunion album may not be too far fetched.

“People grow in different directions,” 50 Cent said in an interview with Billboard.biz. “[They] have different agendas about things they want to do and they’re sorting themselves out in that way and I’m focused on things that are important to me right now, but there’s a strong possibility there will be a G-Unit [collaboration] with the three of us. But right now, I’m focused on my solo project.”

Along with news on a possible G-Unit reunion, 50 Cent announced that his last album under Interscope Records, Street King Immortal, will definitely be dropping on February 26th. The album will contain 13-14 songs according to the rapper/mogul, but he ended up recording close to 70 songs for the project.

The album, which has suffered numerous delays, will be his first since 2009, something he blamed on the audit process that arose from the project being his last on his current Interscope contract. “I kinda got writer’s block until I got paid.”

