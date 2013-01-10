Beats By Dre Launching New Digital Music Service Called Daisy

Dr. Dre’s business portfolio stays growing. Beats Electronics announced today that the Dr. Dre and Jimmy Iovine co-founded company will be launching a paid music subscription service called “Daisy.”

Former Topspin CEO Ian Rogers will be heading up Daisy, whose services will be similar to Spotify and MOG. The latter was acquired last summer by Beats By Dre for $14 million.

Trent Reznor, who is the Chief Creative Officer of Beats, will also be involved in Daisy, which is scheduled to launch in late 2013 as its one standalone entity under the Beats Electronics.

“What’s missing from the digital music landscape is a cultural context,” said Interscope Geffen A&M Chairman Jimmy Iovine in a press statement. “We need to bring an emotional connection back to the act of music discovery. With Trent and now Ian we have the right team in place to do it.” Iovine alluded to this new service when debuting the Beats Pill late last year.

Beats Electronics will be investing in Topspin, where Rogers will continue to serve on its Board of Directors and its Executive Chairman. Topspin specializes in helping independent and major artists directly market their music, videos and products to consumers.

Digital Music News reports that Rogers and Daisy are ultimately trying to compete with Spotify, iTunes, YouTube and any other music incorporating service you can think of. “Right now, these things are all utilities. It’s give me your credit card, here’s 12 million songs, good luck,” said Iovine during a press conference. “We have an entire generation that was brought up on sound being inferior, and sound is the only conduit for emotion that we have. We’ve had ten very bad years in the audio industry. So we want the best possible quality, and it will have global scale. So it will be a balance of those things.”

Photo: Beats Electronics