A$AP Ferg Signs Solo Deal With Polo Grounds/RCA Records

A$AP Rocky isn’t the only member of the Mob looking to have a breakout 2013. RCA Records and Polo Ground have announced the signing of A$AP Ferg to their roster.

Ferg, whose had an underground hit with his record “Work” off of their self-released group album LORDS NEVER WORRY, will join Rocky as a signee on the label.

“I’m just proud right now because this is everything we wished and hoped for,” commented Rocky on Ferg’s signing. “A$AP Ferg worked hard for this and I put all my faith and backing into him. I feel like ‘Work’ is our generation’s “Sippin On Some Syrup” [Three 6 Mafia feat. UGK] or “Chickenhead” [Project Pat feat. La Chat & Three 6 Mafia], it has that feeling.”

“Work,” which is produced by up-and-comers Chinza & Fly, will be available on iTunes on January 22nd. A$AP Ferg is also featured on Rocky’s upcoming debut album under Polo Grounds/RCA Records called Long.Live.A$AP. He will be on the standout record called “Ghetto Symphony” alongside Maybach Music Group/Def Jam recording artist, Gunplay.

Congratulations are in order to Ferg and the entire A$AP Mob crew.

—

Photo: SoulCulture