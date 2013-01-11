The 15 Greatest Dipset Music Videos Ever [VIDEO]

Could you believe that Diplomatic Immunity Vol.1 is turning ten years old this year? It seems like only yesterday we were throwing up gang signs and wearing 4x tee-shirts.

Over ten years ago, The Diplomats were on top of the rap world. The crew led by Cam’Ron, Juelz Santana and Jim Jones brought a new and exciting energy in Harlem, New York that hasn’t been matched since then.

Like the album stated, they were more than music. They were a movement. The clothes, the style, the attitude, the music videos and more all made the Dips one of the most iconic groups in Hip-Hop history.

After grinding and dropping mixtape after mixtape, the crew linked up with Jay-Z and Damon Dash’s Roc-A-Fella records and the rest was history. Today, we take a look back at some of the most memorable visuals from the Diplomats era. Much like their stage performances, they would always be flanked by no less than 20,000 Dipset affiliates, yet they are as memorable as any music videos from that era.

With Juelz Santana ready to drop his long awaited God Will’n mixtape, Cam’Ron about to drop some work and Jim Jones continuing his grind, a Diplomats reunion might finally happen. Maybe? Hopefully? We’ll see.

Hit the jump to check out our favorites.

—

Photo: Tumblr

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16Next page »