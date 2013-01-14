Justin Timberlake Officially Announces New Album; The 20/20 Experience

After releasing his first single in seven years, Justin Timberlake wrote this open letter to officially his new album, The 20/20 Experience.

The album is said to be produced entirely by long-time collaborator, Timbaland, and will drop this year. The process of the album started this past June, and according to him came “out of the blue.” This will be the first album he’s dropped since his 2006 opus, FutureSex/LoveSounds.

Timberlake recently released a teaser video on Thursday where he states that he never intended to fully leave music, but he needed the inspiration to strike him and it did just that his past summer. That video gave way to a countdown that culminated last night with the release of his first single off of the album, “Suit & Tie” featuring Jay-Z.

With the album rumored to drop this year, their are also numerous about Timberlake performing at the South by Southwest festival this spring as well as possibly joining Beyoncé on stage at this year’s Super Bowl in New Orleans.

Let the man tell it himself in his own words after the jump.

An Open Letter to you (the fans): I hope this gets to you the right way. It’s the only way I know to do it. Some people may criticize me for the last 3 days. But it was fun, right?? Right?!?! Besides, I’d rather speak directly to all of you. And, who can knock me for having a little bit of fun with it? Well… No more teasing. Although, it was A LOT of fun. (Did I mention that I’m having fun with this?? Ha!) *Makes a serious face* So, here goes: This year is an exciting one for me. As you probably have heard through the “grapevine,” I’m gearing up for a big 2013. Back in June of last year, I quietly started working on what is now, my next journey with that thing I love called MUSIC. The inspiration for this really came out of the blue and to be honest, I didn’t expect anything out of it. I just went into the studio and started playing around with some sounds and songs. It was probably the best time I’ve had in my career… Just creating with no rules and/or end goal in mind and really enjoying the process. What I came up with is something I couldn’t be more excited about! It is full of inspiration that I grew up listening to and some newfound muses that I’ve discovered along the way. I’m calling it “The 20/20 Experience,” and it’s coming out this year. I hope you enjoy listening to it as much as I enjoyed making it. That’s all I’m giving you for now… I know, I know! Again, with the teasing!!! Get ready. This is going to be fun (well, at least it is for me).

Photo: Tumblr