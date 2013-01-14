B.o.B. ft. Juicy J & T.I. – “We Still In This B***h” [VIDEO]

Bobby Ray lets off a new video from his latest mixtape, F**k Em’ We Ball, with T.I. and Juicy J called “We Still In This B***h.”

This Mike Will Made It-produced jam is a hard-hitting record that takes the “Airplanes” and “Strange Clouds” artists back to his roots of straight up rapping. The Hustle Gang grab Juicy J for a night on the town in Atlanta.

The visual is stunning in more way than one in this Decatur Dan directed video. With the physically impressive specimens hitting the stage as well as bottles popping and smoke encompassing the air. You know, rapper stuff.

It’s always good seeing T.I. and B.o.B. on the same record together and the rumors of the Man And the Martian album continue to swirl after the Trouble Man: Heavy Is The Head record runs its course.

“We’ve recorded maybe five or six songs already, but we’re both focusing on completing our solo projects first and if we need to pull from those songs for my project or his project, so be it,” T.I. said in an earlier interview with MTV. “When we release our projects then we’ll able to collectively and solely focus on The Man and the Martian. He has a sound that is very diverse, and different from mine, and he calls me in for the same reason when he records his projects. So we have so many songs that it only made sense.”

Check the video out below.

Photo: MTV