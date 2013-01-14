Juelz Santana ft. Lil Reese – “Bodies” [VIDEO]

A few weeks back, Juelz Santana and Lil Reese filmed a video for the leaked record “Bodies.” Now, as Juelz prepares to lets loose his long awaited mixtape, God Will’n, the first video off that project is here.

“Bodies” is one of the records that will live on this new mixtape as the two Def Jam artists go in over this hard hitter. The video takes place in Chicago and features cameos from Glory Boyz Entertainment artists Lil Durk and Fredo Santana as well as Jim Jones and Waka Flocka Flame.

The “Us” rapper is one of the many artists that will be featured on Juelz Santana’s mixtape including Wiz Khalifa, Rick Ross, Future, Meek Mill and many more. Juelz recently spoke to HIp-Hop Wired about what’s bringing him back to rap. I’ve always been a rapper and now where lyrics are kind of like taken into consideration a bit more. I always thought I was a little bit ahead of my time,” Santana boldly states. “I always said that it’s going to take people to get what’s so far ahead, you dig? So at the end of the day maybe the time is just catching up. I just think it’s perfect timing now.”

Check out the video for “Bodies” after the jump and come back at 7PM for the release of God Will’n.