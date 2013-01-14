Big Boi Shares His Biggest Regret With FUSE [VIDEO]

Big Boi recently took a trip to FUSE to give on of their “intimate interviews” that they are getting known for. In the interview, complete with emotional sitcom background music, Big Boi revealed what was one of the biggest regrets of his life: not spending enough time with his father before passing.

“I guess my biggest regret would probably be not spending more time with my father before he passed,” said Big Boi. “I was just so busy on the road and it’s like when they’re gone, damn…My last album was titled after him. It was a form of I guess self-therapy for me. Son Of Chico Dusty is an ode to my father, definitely.”

General Patton also joked about probably becoming a drug kingpin if his rap career never worked out before admitting that he would’ve pursued his college ambition as a child psychologist.

“A child psychologist is what I was gonna go to school for. It’s easier to mold the young mind than it is to repair a broken one, but I figured doing music is a form of child psychology,” Big Boi explained to Fuse. “Cause kids listen to music and it’s teaching lessons.”

