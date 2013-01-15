Juelz Santana – God Will’n Mixtape [DOWNLOAD]

It’s been a long time coming, but Juelz Santana finally delivers new material with God Will’n. This is the Dipset affiliate’s first full-length project since 2005’s What The Game’s Been Missing!. Yes it’s been that long. Since then, Santana has played cat and mouse with fans, promising new music that includes the mythical I Can’t Feel My Face with Lil Wayne.

Now, the Harlem rapper returns with an admittedly new tenacity. “I’m gonna treat the situations like I’m a new artist. I’m just hungry again,” Santana told The Village Voice. “God Will’n is just gonna’ be the start of a new chapter. I got a new label situation called Anything’s Possible. But it’s still Dipset, Skull Gang.”

Fans have already heard two tracks from God Will’n, the first being a hard hitting street jam, titled “Bodies,” featuring Lil Reese. The second release, “Soft,” dons guest appearances from Meek Mill, Fabolous and Rick Ross, and already has the Internets buzzing.

“I’ve always been a rapper and now where lyrics are kind of like taken into consideration a bit more. I always thought I was a little bit ahead of my time,” Santana boldly stated in an exclusive interview with Hip-Hop Wired. With all the anticipation, it’s time for Juelz to show and prove.

Feast your ears to God Will’n below, and sound off your thoughts in the comments section.

Photo: Youtube