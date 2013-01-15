Kid CuDi To Star In Upcoming Need For Speed Movie

Kid Cudi may have not been seeing eye to eye with his record label, but that wont stop the artist from shining. The G.O.O.D. Music artist is confirmed to star in a film adaptation of the popular video game series, Need For Speed.

Cudi, real name Scott Mescudi, will reignite his acting chops after starring in the popular but eventually cancelled HBO series, How To Make It In America. The film is being based on the popular series of racing car video games by Electronic Arts, which has now sold over 100 million copies worldwide.

The films lead will be Breaking Bad star Aaron Paul and will include Captain America actor Dominic Cooper,and directed by Act Of Valor’s Scott Waugh. According to NME, the script will be “inspired by” the racing games, but not adapted from any one title. Paul’s character is the owner of a garage that modifies the cars and gets sent to prison after being framed for the murder of his best friend during a race. Cudi will appear in the movie as Paul’s best friend.

Kid CuDi will also be releasing his fourth album, Indicud, in March of 2013.

[Spotted at NME]

—

Photo: yFrog