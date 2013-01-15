A$AP Rocky & A$AP Mob – “Funkmaster Flex Freestyle” [LISTEN]

Harlem was in the building last night as Funkmaster Flex invited the A$AP Mob crew over to Hot 97.Rocky, Nast and Twelvy all dropped bars for over 20 minutes spitting on classic instrumentals from Jay-Z, Nas, Mobb Deep and many more. The young bucks were clearly inspired by the vintage Funk Flex freestyles by yelling out “he’s only 16!”

That line is a callback to the Roc-A-Fella freestyle where Jay-Z exclaimed that Young Chris was “only 16” years old. This uncensored freestyle has the rappers going off the top of the dome celebrating the debut album of A$AP Rocky’s album Long.Live.A$AP, which was released today.

Even though the group stumbles (a lot) throughout the freestyle, they never lose confidence and they kept the bars going throughout the entire video. Check out the five part freestyle after the jump and all the way through the slideshow.

After that, make sure you go cop Rocky’s Long.Live.ASAP right here.

