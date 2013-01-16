Ab-Soul ft. Kendrick Lamar – “ILLuminate” [VIDEO]

It’s A TDE world and we are all just living in it. Ab-Soul and Kendrick Lamar link up for this new video off of Soul-O’s acclaimed controlSYSYTEM album from last year.

This dark video for “ILLuminate” features the two projected on a large screen while being watched by two youths looking for a lighted path to guide them. This Fredo Tovar & Scott Fleishman directed visual is another one of the many stand out Black Hippy videos that continue to stand out from the pack.

The youths depicted in the video surround a blazing flame while penning lyrics near a ran down industrial area. As the lyrics leave the pen and enter the pad, they toss money into the flame and burn it while rummaging through classic vinyl records, possibly for inspiration.

As the video continues, they pass the flame from the burning lyrics to a burning torch, presumably to “share the light” as Soul exclaims on the song’s hook. Soul-O may not be able to run laps around Jay-Z quite yet, but with visuals and lyrics like this, that bar won’t be so far fetched in due time.

Hit the jump to check out the video for “ILLuminate” and be on the look out for Soul’s upcoming project Unit 6 with JMSN.

Photo: YouTube