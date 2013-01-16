Big Boi Performs “CPU” With Phantogram On Jimmy Kimmel Live! [VIDEO]

Backed by a live band and singer Phantogram, Big Boi closed out last night’s episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live! with a performance of Vicious Lies and Dangerous Rumors track “CPU.” The crowd was receptive to the pinch of funk added by the live band’s brass section to the otherwise synth-heavy jam. x

Credit the new found groove to the trumpets, which were reminiscent to earlier tracks by ‘Kast. Daddy Fat Sax continues to promote the critically acclaimed, but commercially under-appreciated VLADR with this performance. Considering his recent transparency, the legendary rapper seems to be partial to television appearances, notably late shows, having recently performed “Apple Of My Eye” on CBS’ Late Show with David Letterman with Jake Troth.

Despite a hectic schedule, Big Boi found the time to surprise Outkast fans with a remix to Frank Ocean’s “Pink Matter,” which previously featured Andre 3000. The appearance marks the first time the duo appeared on wax together since 2009. Unfortunately, Three Stacks wasn’t too excited about his comrade’s contributions to the aforementioned trac.

Purchase a copy of Big Boi’s Vicious Lies and Dangerous Rumors here. Check out the performance of “CPU” below.

Photo: YouTube