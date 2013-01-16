Did Amber Rose And Wiz Khalifa Secretly Get Married? [VIDEO]

The all knowing, all seeing eyes of TMZ may have caught Amber Rose letting the cat out of the bag.

An extremely pregnant Amber Rose was spotted by TMZ cameras in Los Angeles recently and was greeted with a Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Ice Cream Bar. Doesn’t seem like much at first, but Ms. Rose let a quick little nugget go before the cameras cut off. “My husband loves Ninja Turtles,” she told the cameras possibly referring to Wiz Khalifa.

In an earlier interview with Hip-Hop Wired, Wiz Khalifa stated that she planned on marrying Amber Rose before she had their little bouncing baby. To most of our knowledge, their hadn’t been any pictures of any ceremony which leads most to wonder if the couple had secretly gotten legally married before having any big reception.

Another thing that the crack staff at the Three Mile Zone noticed is that the two share matching Ninja Turtle tattoos, a telltale sign of the couples lifelong bond. All we want to know is where our invite was? Anyway, congratulations to the two on their apparent or impending marriage, whenever that happens.

