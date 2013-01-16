Behind The Scenes Of Drake’s “Started From The Bottom” Video [PHOTOS]

It’s looking like Drizzy season has returned. This past weekend in Toronto, Drake and famed director Little X shot a video for a song reportedly titled “Started From The Bottom.”

Let’s not feign details here. These pictures aren’t the highest quality. Seemingly taken from a camera phone, these pictures feature Drake dressed in all white rode around in a drop top white luxury vehicle with his friend and member of his entourage, Niko.

The white outfits have been a constant theme for the rapper since performing live at the Made In America festival in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania this past Autumn. There’s no telling when or for what this single or video will come out for but one can assume it can be on his newest and yet-untitled album.

Drake, despite not dropping an album in 2012, still had a standout year with feature verses on all of the top songs including “Pop That,” “No Lie,” “Diced Pineapples,” “Amen,” and “F**king Problems.”

Keeping in tradition of his last lead single “Headlines,” this visual will seemingly also take place in his hometown of Toronto, Canada. Be on the look out for the Little X-directed “Started From The Bottom” in the near future.

[Spotted at Word On Road]

