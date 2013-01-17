Behind The Scenes Of Ace Hood, Future & Rick Ross’ “Bugatti” Video [PHOTOS]

Wasting absolutely no time, DJ Khaled and Ace Hood are already hard at work for the video for “Bugatti.”

Featuring Rick Ross & Future, Khaled and Hood take it to Florida to shoot the video for “Bugatti.” This record will be featured on his new album Trials And Tribulations, dropping through We The Best/YMCMB.

The hard working rapper may not be your cup of tea, but he’s known to “Hustle Hard” such as his biggest single says. His last mixtape, Starvation 2, hit the net only last week and he is getting ready to release this album in 2013.

This record is produced by the hood’s hitmaker, Mike Will Made It, and is the first official single off Trials And Tribulations. Future Vandross, Ricky Rozay, tons of ladies and yes, a Bugatti, is all present on the video set for this one. If you haven’t gotten a listen to the record yet, you can stream the new joint down below.

As well, you can click the slides and check out the photos from behind the scenes of the video shoot. Trials And Tribulations will be hitting stores soon, but you can download Starvation 2 right here.

Photo: Edgar Esteves

