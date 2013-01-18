50 Cent Pushes Back Street King: Immortal…Again [VIDEO]

For the upteenth time, 50 Cent has pushed back his studio album, Street King Immortal one more time.

It has been four years since Curtis dropped his last solo project, Before I Self Destruct, and his fifth and possibly final album on Interscope Records has been pushed back a countless amount of times since then.

While in New York to promote his latest literary piece, Formula 50, Mr. Jackson told MTV News that he is planning to push his album back to the Spring of 2013 without specifying an actual date. But he did confirm that his album will not make the previously announced date of February 25th.

“I’m waiting for um, actually it’s the system. There are a lot of adjustments being made,” 50 Cent told MTV. “Obviously Christmas like 35 people got let go so you know it’s interesting because its a shift in whose responsibility or what. The faster they get it together, I’m confident they’ll put it together so it’ll be out.”

Will this album ever see the light of day? With the push of a big budget video and song in “My Life” featuring Eminem and Adam Levine, one would think that if it dominated airwaves like it was supposed to, that release date would’ve stuck.

But we are asleep.

