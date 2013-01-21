Beyoncé and Jay-Z Attend Inauguration Of President Barack Obama [PHOTOS/VIDEOS]

It’s official. President Barack Hussein Obama, also known as 2 Termz, is back as the 44th President of the United States of America. After the swearing in process for Vice President Biden and President Obama took place, performers such as James Taylor, Kelly Clarkson and Beyoncé took the stage to entertain Americans watching across the entire world.

Moreso, the stars as per usual came out to show their support for the first African American President in our country’s history. Katy Perry, John Mayer, Eva Longoria, and Jay-Z were a few of the many superstars that bared the cold weather to witness history.

Jay-Z and Beyoncé were held arm in arm as the two made their way to the stage. The lead singer of Destiny’s Child also put down an amazing rendition of the National Anthem as the official inauguration came to a close following the swearing in ceremony.

President Obama greeted the first couple of Hip-Hop as the two took their seats alongside some of the country’s most powerful figures and politicians. After the jump, hit the slide and check out their arrival, Beyoncé’s performance, as well as multiple photos from this historical day.

