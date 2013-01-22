Beyoncé Lip-Synched “The Star Spangled Banner” At Barack Obama’s Inauguration

Beyoncé and her rousing rendition of “The Star Spangled Banner” was one of the most talked about moments of Barack Obama’s inauguration. Twenty-four hours later, stans continue to flood social networks with praises, memes and other forms of adornment for their beloved Queen Bey.

However, the New York Post reports some heart wrenching news, claiming that Beyoncé lip-synched the entire performance.

Fret not people. No one’s alleging that the songstress pulled a Milli Vanilli yesterday. What the public heard was indeed her voice, but a member of the United States Marine Band says Beyoncé decided to perform the pre-recorded vocals at the last minute.

“All music is pre-recorded for the ceremony because there are so many eventualities and conditions that day,” band rep Kristin DuBois told the Post. “We performed, live, the band. But we received last-minute word that Beyonce was going to use the pre-recorded vocal track. Those were the instructions we were given. We don’t know what the reason why.”

You’re probably shocked, considering the emotion put into Beyoncé’s performance. Fans will have to wait patiently for an official statement, because this situation will likely be addressed.

“Beyoncé-Gate” has officially begun. We have smelling salts for all of you that may have fainted upon hearing this news about Queen Bey.

—

Photo: Yahoo