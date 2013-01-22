50 Cent ft. Young Jeezy & Snoop Dogg – “Major Distribution” [VIDEO]

Sounds like 50 Cent might have one here. Curtis Jackson links up with Young Jizzle from the bottom of the map and OG Snoop Lion for “Major Distribution.”

Off of the upcoming, yet often delayed Street King Immortal, 50 Cent mean mugs with Snoop and Jeezy for this new visual. While this video is pretty star studded, the biggest star of this video is the guest appearance of Gunplay’s MMG chain.

This past autumn at the BET Hip-Hop Awards in Atlanta, Gunplay got into a physical altercation with G-Unit. The fight ended up in Gunplay being relieved of his trade mark chain which is the symbol for Rick Ross’ Maybach Music Group.

The long-standing drama between MMG and G-Unit might really come to ahead now after this boastful gesture by the kid 50 Cent. Elf Rivera is the director behind the lens for this video which was sponsored by (surprise) Street King energy drink.

After this, you might be empowered to sell one brick, two bricks, three bricks or four. let’s hope not though, keep it peaceful. Check out the new video for 50 Cent, and first time collaborator with Young Jeezy and Snoop Dogg for “Major Distribution” after the jump.

—

Photo: VEVO