Dreamville Festival Week Kicks Off With Free Events Across The City Of Raleigh

This coming weekend, the city of Raleigh, N.C. will once more host the annual Dreamville Festival headlined by J. Cole, Nicki Minaj, and SZA. Ahead of the epic celebration of music and artistry, several Dreamville Festival Week events start this Wednesday across the city and are free of charge.

Dreamville Festival Week will begin on April 3 and runs through April 5 across the City of Oaks and the events will be free to attend and all-ages. Dreamville organizers have always centered businesses in the surrounding areas of the festival grounds to bolster the local economy and provide opportunities for small businesses and organizations to increase their visibility.

On Wednesday (April 3), Doctur Dot of EarthGang will be featured in a stand-up comedy showcase. On Thursday (April 4), Omen will host an adult game night event, and on Friday (April 5), OLU of EarthGang will host a morning yoga session and later that day, Lute will host an afternoon block party and car show and Bas will also play host for a kickback. There will also be educational panels at CAM Raleigh.

Along with all of these exciting events, fans can get Dreamville Festival fresh with apparel from the label at a downtown pop-up shop offering exclusive merch and other fashion items. As we shared above, Dreamville Festival Week is a way to give back to Raleigh for being great partners with the Dreamville team.

“Raleigh has embraced Dreamville Festival from the start, which is why our team is so excited to continue expanding the festival’s local impact beyond just the weekend dates. Our team looks forward to building upon last year’s success as Dreamville offers even more free programming for the locals and fans who come to visit Raleigh from around the world this spring,” said Dreamville Cofounder and Festival President Adam Roy.

The full schedule for the events can be found below. Dreamville Festival runs from April 6 through April 7. Learn more here.

WEDNESDAY, APRIL 3

Dreamville Pop-Up Shop

207 S West Street, Raleigh, NC 27603

Noon to 7:00 p.m.

Free, No RSVP Required (all-ages)

Punchella Comedy Clash with Doctur Dot and Friends

Goodnights Comedy Club (401 Woodburn Rd, Raleigh, NC 27605)

7:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m.

Free, RSVP Link Coming Soon! (21+)

About: Hosted by Doctur Dot of EarthGang, Dreamville is bringing all the laughs this week. Featuring a mix of national touring and local comics at the top of their game, this event is sure to be one for the books.

THURSDAY, APRIL 4

Dreamville Pop-Up Shop

207 S West Street, Raleigh, NC 27603

Noon to 7:00 p.m.

Free, No RSVP Required (all-ages)

Omen’s Game Get Together

Kings and Neptunes (14 W Martin St, Raleigh, NC 27601)

6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.

Free, RSVP Link Coming Soon! (21+)

About: Hosted by Dreamville’s Omen, the 21+ game night includes the games we know and love! From Connect 4, to Darts, Jenga, Uno, Monopoly, and more, this event is sure to bring back your inner child.

FRIDAY, APRIL 5

UP! with OLU (of EarthGang) x 4th QTR Performance Presented By COMPXSS

NC State Campus (location details coming soon!)

Free, RSVP Link Coming Soon! (all-ages)

Yoga begins at 10:00 a.m.

About: Return of the morning yoga session co-led by Dreamville’s very own OLU of EarthGang

Amazon Music Presents: Dreamville Public Access

CAM Raleigh (409 W Martin St, Raleigh, NC 27603)

11:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m.

Free, No RSVP Required (all-ages)

About: Curated by Dreamville, EngineEars, and Amazon Music, Public Access is a day-long program featuring panels and keynote discussions with creatives, music producers, and industry leaders. Informative and educational, the 2024 schedule is coming soon!

Dreamville Pop-Up Shop

207 S West Street, Raleigh, NC 27603

Noon to 7:00 p.m.

Free, No RSVP Required (all-ages)

Amazon Music Presents: Gold Mouf Garage with Lute

S Harrington Street (between W Martin Street & W Hargett Street, next to CAM Raleigh)

1:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Free, No RSVP Required (all-ages)

About: Free block party featuring DJs, performances, food, low-riders, and other classic cars; hosted by NC native and Dreamville Records emcee Lute.

Everybody Fiends with Bas

3:00 to 8:00 p.m.

S Harrington Street (next to CAM Raleigh)

Free, No RSVP Required (all-ages)

About: Welcome to Everybody Fiends, hosted by Bas and The Fiends. Immerse yourself in our bespoke portrait studio and enjoy a creative gathering designed to inspire and connect like-minded individuals.

SATURDAY, APRIL 6

Dreamville Festival (Day 1)

Dorothea Dix Park (1030 Richardson Dr, Raleigh, NC 27603)

Gates open at Noon

SUNDAY, APRIL 7

Dreamville Festival (Day 2)

Dorothea Dix Park (1030 Richardson Dr, Raleigh, NC 27603)

Gates open at Noon

Photo: Getty