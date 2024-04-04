Subscribe
Killer Mike Announces ‘Down By Law’ Tour The Summer 2024

Killer Mike is taking his talents on the road to show everyone why he swept the rap categories in the Grammy's this year...

Published on April 4, 2024

HipHopWired Featured Video
Celebrities Attend Charlotte Hornets v Atlanta Hawks

Source: Paras Griffin / Getty

Straight off of a Grammy sweep (and unnecessary arrest just moments later), Killer Mike has announced he will be hitting the road as he plans on going on tour this summer for the first time in quite some time.

According to HipHopNMore, the OG ATLien has announced that he and his choir, The Midnight Revival, will be traveling throughout North America in the Down By Law tour beginning next month. Kicking off his highly-anticipated tour in Memphis, Ten-A-Key, on May 4, the show will continue throughout every major city in the United States straight through the summer of 2024 before concluding in Los Angeles Oct. 15. To celebrate the announcement, Killer Mike dropped off a new visual for his cut, “EXIT 9,” taken off his Grammy Award-winning album, Michael.

No word on who’ll be joining Killer Mike on the tour just yet, but don’t be surprised if the likes of El-P, Cee-Lo Green, 2 Chainz or any other artist from The A makes a guest appearance here or there. Heck, maybe even André 3000 might surprise fans with a surprise cameo.

Check out the tour dates for the Down By Law tour below, and let us know if you’ll be attending when Killer Mike and company hit your city.

May 4 – Memphis, TN – Riverbeats Fest

May 21 – Washington, DC – Kennedy Center

June 22 – Atlanta, GA – Hot 107.9 Bday Bash

June 29 – Vancouver, BC – Vancouver Jazz Fest

July 3 – Montreal, QC – Festival International de Jazz de Montréal

July 5 – Quebec City, QC Festival D’Ete

July 6 – Ottawa, ON – Ottawa Blues Fest

July 7 – Toronto, ON – Danforth Music Hall

July 12 – Winnipeg, MB – Winnipeg Folk Fest

July 26-28 – Nelsonville, OH – Nelson- ville Music Fest

July 27 – Newport, RI – Newport Folk Fest

July 29 – New York, NY – Blue Note

July 30 – New York, NY – Blue Note

July 31 – New York, NY – Blue Note

August 2 – Detroit, MI – The Majestic Theatre

August 3 – Chicago, IL – Lollapalooza

August 5 – Minneapolis, MN – First Avenue

August 7 – Denver, CO – Ogden Theater

August 8 – Salt Lake City, UT – Ogden Amphitheatre

August 10 – Seattle, WA – Thing Festival

September 29 – St. Louis, MO – Evolution Fest

October 15 – Los Angeles, CA – The Novo

Killer Mike

