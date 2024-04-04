Subscribe
News

Stevie J Details Miami Raid On Diddy, Calls 50 Cent An “Uncle Tom”

The producer also confirms Diddy is in good spirits

Published on April 4, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

HipHopWired Featured Video
CLOSE
Compound Entertainment And Malibu Red GRAMMY Midnight Brunch 2013

Source: Johnny Nunez / Getty

Stevie J continues to stand up for his friend Diddy. In a recent interview he detailed the Miami raid and called 50 Cent an Uncle Tom.

The Grammy Award-winning producer recently conducted an interview with TMZ. During the Q&A he revealed that he was at Diddy’s home in Miami when the federal authorities swarmed the compound. “I was at his crib working in the studio. I was sitting outside the studio door and I heard a big BOOM!” he said. “I have witnessed some historical events of excessive force but nothing like this since Sadam Hussein or El Chapo or Pablo Escobar. Three big armored vehicles come and dudes jump out and I have 50 [infrared] dots on my shirt.” he added.

When asked by Harvey Levin what was removed from the property, the “Honey” composer replied, “I saw them take like a bag.. I am sure they took some of the electronics, some of the camera stuff.” He also spoke on 50 Cent and referred to him as an Uncle Tom. “He wants to bring down the Black community worse than anyone else. Stop being a girl and talking about dudes. I’m not concerned about this dude, Curtis. He’s an Uncle Tom and that’s what it is.” Lastly, Stevie J stated that while Diddy felt devasted that his children had to witness the raids in real-time his spirits are up. “He’s spending time with his children and his mother, working out. He’s doing very well.”

50 Cent has since responded to Stevie J on Instagram in typical 50 Cent fashion. “Diddy’s boy friend called me a sell out, He is correct I’m selling out BRANSON COGNAC LOL,” the caption read.

You can view the Stevie J interview below.

RELATED TAGS

50 Cent Diddy Stevie J TMZ

More from Hip-Hop Wired
Trending Stories
Air Jordan 4 military blue
News

The Air Jordan 4 “Military Blue” To See A Massive General Release

B.G. aka Christopher Noel Dorsey
News

B.G. Could End Up Back In Jail For Violating His Probation

Trill Burgers
News

Bun B’s Trill Burgers Named in New Lawsuit From Ex-Business Partners

Celebrity Sightings In New York - February 15, 2024
News

Beyoncé Reveals Tracklist For Rumored Country Album ‘Cowboy Carter’

Future
News

Future & Metro Boomin ft. Travis Scott & Playboi Carti “Type Sh*t,” E-40 ft. Trae Tha Truth “Succaz” & More | Daily Visuals 3.27.24

BET Hip Hop Awards 2023 - Arrivals
News

Juvenile Drops “400 Degreez” Video 25 Years After Its Release

X-Men '97
Television

Disney+’s ‘X-Men ’97’ Debuts To Record Streaming Numbers

Future
News

Future & Metro Boomin ft. The Weeknd “Young Metro,” Shakira & Cardi B “Punteria” & More | Daily Visuals 3.26.24

Hip-Hop Wired

Quick Links

Legal

Subscribe
Close