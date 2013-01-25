Kanye West Drops Over $35K On 5 Cartier Bracelets For Kim Kardashian [PHOTOS]

Kanye West is enamored with all things Kim Kardashian and gifted his “baby mama” with five Cartier bracelets.

Kardashian posted photos of the new arm jewelry online today under the caption: “The Don strikes again!!! #SoLucky!!!”

Mr. West splurged on thousands upon thousands of dollars in bracelets including the Juste Un Clou gold bangle which goes for $34,650. He also laced her with three gold and diamond cuffs from the Panthère collection, and the Love Bracelet.

The couple jetted to the City of Lights for Paris Fashion Week, and look to still be going strong less than a year into their relationship.

With a baby on the way, Kimye had to upgrade their digs, dropping a cool $11 million on a mansion in the Bel Air section of Los Angeles. Boasting 10,000 square feet (which seem like a lot for three people, but who knows), the mansion mirrors that of an Italian-style villa, and sits comfortably inside a gated community.

Even though he doesn’t talk about it much, life with the reality star at his side might be just what the doctor ordered. “I think her and Ye, they really make each other happy,” said Big Sean. “I never seen him so happy man. I can’t even remember the last time I seen him so happy.”

Click below to see the bracelets and other items Yeezy might wanna cop for his lady love.

It ain’t trickin’ if you go it.

Photos: Getty/Instagram/Cartier

