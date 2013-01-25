Ca$h Out ft. B.o.B. – “Exclusive” [LISTEN/DOWNLOAD]

Epic Records recording artist, Ca$h Out is trying to strike the same fire that his namesake song caught. This time, he taps Bobby Ray for this new joint “Exclusive.”

While it is easy to write off Ca$h Out as a one-hit wonder, and he might be, this song isn’t too bad. The rapper’s cadence is catchy on this song and this Nard & B produced jam keeps the artist on his familiar bouncy flow.

Bobby Ray gets busy on this record, as he usually does. It seems that Grand Hustle rapper is staying closely to street records and straying from the more pop-sounding records like “Airplanes” and more. That was evident on his latest mixtape, F**k Em, We Ball.

Ca$h Out will be prepping his debut project under Epic Records, the Patience EP, dropping in the near future. Until then, hit the jump after the artwork to get a listen and download of their new song, “Exclusive.”

DOWNLOAD: Ca$h Out ft. B.o.B – “Exclusive”

—

Photo: Epic