Chance The Rapper And Wife Kirsten Announce Divorce

They originally wed in 2019.

Published on April 4, 2024

'Bad Boys for Life' film premiere, Arrivals, TCL Chinese Theatre, Los Angeles, USA - 14 Jan 2020

Source: Variety / Getty

Sadly another celebrity couple have called it quits. Chance The Rapper and his wife Kirsten Corley have announced their divorce.

The Chicago, Illinois MC and his long-time love are formally parting ways. On Wednesday, April 3 they released a joint statement announcing their split on Instagram Story. “After a period of separation, the two of us have arrived at the decision to part ways,” the post read. “We came to this decision amicably and with gratitude for the time we spent together. God has blessed us with two beautiful daughters who we will continue to raise together. We kindly ask for privacy and respect as we navigate this transition. Thank you – Chance & Kirsten”.

While the news took many of Chance The Rapper’s fans by surprise there have been signs the two were experiencing issues. Back in 2022 he got caught liking explicit content on Twitter which led to questions about faithfulness. In turn Kirsten released a video claiming the media was reaching. Fast forward a year later Chano was filmed grinding on women at Carnival which further fueled the speculation that the couple were no longer together.

Chance The Rapper and Kirsten Corley married in 2019; they share two daughters together.

RELATED TAGS

Celebrity divorce Chance The Rapper divorce

