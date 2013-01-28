Juicy J – “She Dancin” [VIDEO]

Juicy J reaches back into his bag of Blue Dream And Lean for his new video, “She Dancin.”

Off of his 2011 free project, the Juice Man is still reeling off material from the project in the form of this recently released video. It’s a trippy party as the rapper is surrounded by a ton of good looking women wearing next to nothing and dancing like they are fu… well you know how the song goes.

This video isn’t anything new that you haven’t seen before from the Three Six Mafia veteran and current member of the Taylor Gang. It’s a lot of bounce along with a lot of half naked women. You can’t get any more descriptive than that.

This video should bide the time well for Juice as he is gearing up for the release of his solo album under Dr. Luke’s Kemosabe Records called Stay Trippy. He’s already released the follow-up to his mega hit single, “Bands A Make Her Dance” in the form of “Show Out” featuring Young Jeezy and Big Sean.

Photo: Daily Motion