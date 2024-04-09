Dame Dash’s Lawyers Resign Due To Unpaid Legal Fees

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

Dame Dash will have to seek new legal representation. His lawyers have served him resignation papers due to unpaid fees.

HotNewHipHop is reporting that the Harlem, New York, native’s debts continue to increase. Last week, Felton T. Newell and Justin H. Sanders, Esqs., of Sanders Roberts LLP formally abandoned their positions as the lawyers on record for the media mogul. The reasons they cited included “breach of contractual obligations to the firm” and claimed Dame Dash “failed to fulfill their financial obligations under their retainer agreement, resulting in the firm initiating an enforcement action against them.”

The firm was representing Dame Dash in his court battle against Monique Bunn. Back in 2023, the photographer claimed he sexually assaulted her but he was eventually cleared of any wrong doing. According to documents obtained by HipHopDX, she has since requested that the case be reopened citing the jury did not understand the gravity of the damages she suffered. Bunn also states that she was not compensated for her work and that Dame Dash.

“The evidence at trial – which was uncontroverted – established that each photo was worth $1,500, which should have resulted in a verdict for at least $384,750,000,” the 285-page document read. “It is well known that professional photographers earn much of their income through licensing their portfolio of photographs, and Defendants’ actions destroyed Ms. Bunn’s economic prospects. The jury ignored the valuation evidence and awarded zero to Ms. Bunn.”

Dame Dash has yet to formally respond to the matter. You can read through the lawyer’s notice of resignation below.