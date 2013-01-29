DNA Test Proves That Future Fathered 10-Year-Old Boy

Straight out of the Maury Povich files of rap, a DNA test has proven that Future is the father of a ten-year-old boy.

According to court documents filed in Georgia, the 29-year-old rapper, singer and songwriter took a DNA test earlier this month which confirmed with 99.9% certainty that the Atlanta hit-maker was the father of the child.

Although we can not confirm or deny that Jessica Smith, the mother of Future’s son, did anything like this upon receiving the news, the Epic Records artist agreed to be legally recognized as the father and pay $1,662 in child support per month and pay the $889 cost for the DNA test.

Future, real name Nayvadius Cash, was sued last year by Smith after claiming the rapper impregnated her back in 2001. The Epic Records signee’s sudden rise to prominence last year with the success of singles like “Same Damn Time,” “Turn On The Lights,” and “Tony Montana,” increased the artist’s status quo to the tune of a monthly income of $16,516.30; rounding up his yearly income to just under $200,000.

Future is currently prepping the release of his sophomore album under Epic Records titled Future Hendrix that will feature guest appearances from Kanye West, Lil Wayne, Drake and Rick Ross.

[Spotted at TMZ]

Photo: Epic