Teyana Taylor & Damson Idris Star In New Hennessy Campaign [Photos]

And unveiled new cocktails.

Published on April 11, 2024

HipHopWired Featured Video
HENNESSY MADE FOR MORE CAMPAIGN

Source: Micaiah Carter For Hennessy / Micaiah Carter For Hennessy

The culture’s most beloved cognac is looking to shake up its public perception. Hennessy has teamed up with Teyana Taylor and Damson Idris for a new campaign.

HENNESSY MADE FOR MORE CAMPAIGN

Source: Micaiah Carter For Hennessy / Micaiah Carter For Hennessy

As spotted on Hypebeast the spirits brand aims to build on its legacy. Earlier this week, they announced a new campaigned titled “Made For More” which is a lighter and brighter reintroduction to the Madison. To bring the narrative to life they tapped into model and musician Teyana Taylor and British-Nigerian actor Damson Idris. The project features five off-beat mixing films which are accompanied by five signature cocktail recipes.

https://www.instagram.com/p/C5oBx1Js47j/

Teyana Taylor expressed her enthusiasm about the campaign saying, “One time, for the love of all things anew, and we all love new things. With that being said, I’m super excited to embark upon this journey with my favorite Cognac, Hennessy. Destination: fresh, bright, and invigorating, like any good cocktail should be.” For Damson the partnership means more than just cocktails. “When I think of Hennessy I think of my three older brothers, I think of amazing memories. The visuals are stylish, the films are fun, it’s magic. It’s cinema” he said.

The Hennessy campaign will be brought to life via dedicated spaces at music festivals throughout the season. You can read more about “Made For More” and the cocktails here. 

