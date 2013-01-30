Beyoncé Posts Snapshots Of Super Bowl Rehearsal [PHOTOS]

The Big Game is this weekend and the only thing on Beyoncé’s mind is the half-time show. Queen Bey is set to perform for her biggest audience yet, as upwards of 100 million are likely to tune in.

Coming off a full week of scandalous headlines behind her decision to lip-sync, or sing alongside a recorded track of her own voice—whichever version of the story works for you— she’s got a lot to prove. Not in the area of vocals, but with the performance. Last year Madonna, Nicki Minaj and M.I.A. took the stage, and even though the Material Girl was the headliner, she was hardly the top news story from the set. Instead most of the clips were focused on M.I.A. flipping the bird as 111 million people watched her do so.

Never one to be upstaged, Beyoncé has posted images of her rehearsals, and has been in New Orleans since the aforementioned inaugural singing drama. There’s a lot of secrecy behind the performance, and whether or not she will reunite with Destiny’s Child. Michelle Williams is pretending like she has no idea if she’s even in the group, raising (very, minimal) doubt as to whether or not Mrs. Carter is going to # Catfish the entire nation and come up with something no one expects.

Until we can find out, she’s provided more photos for your to visually devour. Get into them below.

