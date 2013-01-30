Joe Budden ft. Wiz Khalifa & French Montana – “Never Broke Again (N.B.A.)” [LISTEN]

Joe Budden’s anticipated next single, “Never Broke Again” featuring Wiz Khalifa and French Montana is finally here.

This Boi-1da-produced record has Joey Jumpoff strolling into the lane of French and Wizzle’s as this record is more of the “trap/club” variety. This bouncy, catchy record might be Joe’s most deliberate attempt at a party record in a long time, but it works.

The trademark drums from one of Canada’s top producers makes this song memorable as Montana, Khalifa and Budden all come correct. This song has the potential to be one of Joe’s biggest records. This along with the success of his current stint on VH-1’s Love And Hip-Hop, he might be able to finally shake those pesky “Pump It Up” jokes once and for all.

After the artwork, get a listen to “Never Broke Again” and make sure to pre-order, No Love Lost dropping on February 5th.

Photo: BET