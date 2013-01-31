Beyoncé’s Top Sports Event Performances

Let’s face it; we’re all looking forward to Beyoncé’s 2013 Super Bowl halftime performance this coming Sunday just like the rest of the free world. But have you ever wondered what her top five sports performances were? Keep reading.

The folks over at The Shadow League have done the honors of compiling the best of Queen B’s performances including a reunion with her girls from Destiny’s Child, to her current (and steadily growing) iconic solo status. Number one on the last was Destiny’s Child halftime performance at the NFL’s Thanksgiving Classic game in Dallas.

Destiny’s Child got a huge assist from the Prairie View A&M band at Thanksgiving in Dallas. Both groups put on a fantastic show.

2004 was definitely Bey’s year, and TSL made sure to mention her sultry NBA All-Star halftime performance in Los Angeles. Houston got a treat from the hometown girl as well during 2012’s NBA All-Star game as well. Check out the rest of the TSL list by clicking this link. Did they mention one of your favorites?

Photo: Tumblr/FB