Wiz Khalifa Will Personally Deliver Amber Rose’s Baby [LISTEN]

Wiz Khalifa and Amber Rose are going au naturel when it comes to the birth of their son in a few weeks. Not only will the former Ford model have an at-home birth without pain medication, but her Taylor’d husband will personally bring his son into the world.

“It consists of her being in a whole lot of pain with no medicine. She’s just going to thug it out, we’re going to have a midwife and a doula at the crib,” Wiz told Big Boy on his radio show. “She’s going to be in a pool. It’s going to be like a relaxing environment and when she’s ready she’s going to tell me when to stick my hand down there and pull the baby out.”

The couple came to the decision after watching a documentary called The Business Of Being Born and their mutual fear of hospitals. “They just said how the hospitals basically intervene and don’t give you enough time to have your baby. They are just like ‘the baby’s heart rate is falling, we have to cut him out,’ and I don’t want to do that,” says Rose. “We feel like that’s where people go to die or when they are sick. I’m not sick. From the beginning of time people squatted and had their babies and that’s what I want to do. No medication.”

It seems that Khalifa and Rose have done extensive research on pregnancy and sound as prepared as they are ever going to be for the projected February 24th birth date. listen to the full interview on Power 106’s Big Boy’s Neighborhood.

—

Photo: MTV