Subscribe
News

Jig Dropping: Trump’s Truth Social Stock Drops 50%, Seeks To Issue More Shares

The news comes as Donald Trump is in a Manhattan courtroom for the beginning of his "hush money" trial.

Published on April 16, 2024

Share this

Share this link via

Or copy link

HipHopWired Featured Video
CLOSE
Trump Manhattan criminal court

Source: The Washington Post / Getty

The value of shares in Trump Media, the parent company of Truth Social, has been cut in half since being available on the public trading market.

According to reports, shares of Trump Media & Technology Group, the company that operates the Truth Social social media network, closed at $32.59 Friday (April 12). Despite a late rally, the price reflects a 50% drop from its original peak closing price of $66.22 when it was first made available for public trading on the NASDAQ stock market on March 27. The drop has shaved billions off of the value of the stock, of which the lion’s share (at 57.6% of all shares) is owned by former president Donald Trump. Trump owns 78.75 shares of TMTG stock. Its value was previously listed as $5.2 billion, closing with a value of $2.6 billion.

The slide comes as observers have cast aspersions about the validity of the TMTG stock. IAC and Expedia chairman, Barry Diller, went on record in an interview with CNBC calling the public trading of the stock “ridiculous,” comparing it to the “meme stock” that has been associated with GameStop and AMC Entertainment since 2021, which was valued at $700 and $500 at the time. “The company has no revenue. It’s a scam, just like everything he’s ever been involved in is some sort of con,” Diller said.

When asked about his opinion of those buying the stock, he replied: “I think they’re dopes.” Representatives for TMTG fired back at Diller. “It is unsurprising to see die-hard Trump haters and leftwing flacks blow a gasket now that Truth Social has become a public company that, still today, refuses to suppress political expression that contradicts the narratives they want to enforce,” they said.

Donald Trump is currently in New York City as the jury selection process has begun for his “hush money” trial in a Manhattan courtroom Monday (April 15), the first-ever criminal trial of a former president. The company filed a motion to issue 21.4 million additional public stock shares earlier in the day. The impact of the news plunged the value of shares down another 15% at the beginning of trading. The additional shares cannot be released until a registration takes effect with the Securities and Exchange Commission, according to the preliminary prospectus filing.

RELATED TAGS

Donald Trump NASDAQ Stock Market Truth Social

More from Hip-Hop Wired
Trending Stories
Toronto Raptors v Portland Trail Blazers
News

NBA’s Jontay Porter Facing Permanent Ban For Gambling

Joker: Folie à Deux asset
News

The Joker Smiles Again In New ‘JOKER: FOLIE À DEUX’ Trailer

Quavo
News

Quavo & Destroy Lonely “Potato Loaded,” Bryson Tiller “The Multiverse Freestyle” & More | Daily Visuals 4.5.24

Air Jordan 4 military blue
News

The Air Jordan 4 “Military Blue” To See A Massive General Release

B.G. aka Christopher Noel Dorsey
News

B.G. Could End Up Back In Jail For Violating His Probation

Trill Burgers
News

Bun B’s Trill Burgers Named in New Lawsuit From Ex-Business Partners

Celebrity Sightings In New York - February 15, 2024
News

Beyoncé Reveals Tracklist For Rumored Country Album ‘Cowboy Carter’

Future
News

Future & Metro Boomin ft. Travis Scott & Playboi Carti “Type Sh*t,” E-40 ft. Trae Tha Truth “Succaz” & More | Daily Visuals 3.27.24

Hip-Hop Wired

Quick Links

Legal

Subscribe
Close