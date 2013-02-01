Beyoncé Pepsi & NFL Deal Possibly Changes How Pop Stars & Major Brands Interact

Beyoncé fans near and far are impatiently waiting for their opportunity to salivate over the songstress’s Super Bowl performance this Sunday. But more importantly, we should keep in mind that her performance is part of a deal that could forever change how Pop stars and major global brands interact. The Shadow League examined Bey’s partnerships with Pepsi and the NFL in a recent article.

Pepsi and the NFL, which are partners, were said to be talking to the Houston native separately. The outcome was a scheduled performance at the big game and a multi-year global campaign with Pepsi, effectively making Beyoncé the global face of the brand.

However, reports say that the $50 million payoff previously disclosed may not be what Beyoncé personally raked in. Pepsi doesn’t disclose the terms of its talent partnerships, but say the number “represents the total value of a multi-year global campaign and not necessarily its deal with Beyoncé.”

According to Pepsi, the “bulk” of the $50 million will actually cover the production budget for the entire campaign: creative development, advertising production, paid media investments and retail activation.

“Beyoncé’s fee and a creative development fund that we created in partnership with her are only one portion of the $50 million deal,” Pepsi spokeswoman Andrea Foote said.

Photo: Pepsi