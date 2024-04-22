DJ Akademiks Talks About Diddy & Kim Porter With Donald Trump Jr.

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

Donald Trump Jr. sat down with DJ Akademiks for a lengthy interview where Diddy and his life with Kim Porter became a hot topic.

On Wednesday (April 17), DJ Akademiks conducted one of his more eyebrow-raising interviews to date, sitting down with Donald Trump Jr. to talk about some of the more pressing topics of the moment. The interview was filmed at the Mar-a-Lago estate of former President Donald Trump. During the conversation, the embattled mogul Diddy came up, with the two discussing the recent federal raids on his properties, leading Trump Jr. to remember his ex-wife, Vanessa Kay, and her friendship with the late Kim Porter calling the latter’s death suspicious.

Trump Jr. spoke of how Kay reached out to him in 2018 shortly after Porter passed away and how she expressed being highly “afraid” of Diddy based on what the former model told her. “My ex-wife was a model in NY, and she was really good friends with Kim Porter, who was Diddy’s wife, the one who died at 47 from ‘pneumonia,’” he told the media personality. “When [Kim died], she called me…like, ‘Something is up with that.’ I said, ‘What do you mean?’ She said, ‘Kim used to tell me it was a bad—there was a lot of bad sh*t.’

He continued: “I didn’t even know but [Kim and Vanessa] would do photoshoots together, they were friendly. We would hang out when we see them downtown. Not so much with Diddy [but] she was really afraid of him, this goes back years, and [Kim] was having these conversations with my ex.” Trump Jr. would then go on to detail how Kay stated that Porter “always lived in fear of something happening,” insinuating repeatedly that her death wasn’t natural claiming that not many people her age “die from pneumonia.”

The then-47-year-old Porter passed away in her sleep in 2018 due to lobar pneumonia, according to the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner’s office. They also reported at the time that she had complained of a sore throat for weeks, with the illness causing her to have a 102-degree temperature. It had dropped to 96 when she was found unresponsive in her home after going to bed. She and Diddy share three children – Christian, and twin daughters D’Lila Star and Jessie James.