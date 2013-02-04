Curren$y – New Jet City Mixtape [DOWNLOAD]

Curren$y holds on to his title as one of the hardest working men in Hip-Hop as he releases another new free project, New Jet City.

While Spitta Andretti doesn’t carry the bulk of this tape, he lets the light shine on his crew for this new compilation project.

“I’ve got New Jet City – that’s more like a compilation, but it’s not because I’ll be on like five records, and maybe Roddy will drive the majority and everybody else will be on it,” Spitta said in an interview with HipHopDX.

“New Jet City is what I’m doing. That’s Curren$y Presents…New Jet City. The way I’m sketching it out in my mind, Roddy will probably drive and take the wheel on that one, like most of it. I’ll do like five, get out the way and let the homie drive.”

This 14-track project includes appearances from Wiz Khalifa, Rick Ross, French Montana, Young Roddy, Jadakiss and Juvenile. Production standouts include selections from Harry Fraud, Lex Luger, Statik Selektah and many more.

After the artwork, get a listen and download of New Jet City down after the jump.

