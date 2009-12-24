40 Glocc Says Young Buck Should’ve Been Disciplined For His Disloyalty To 50 Cent [Video]

Backing up off Plies for the moment, 40 Glocc now speaks his mind on Young Buck being disloyal to 50 Cent and G-Unit and says the Tennesee MC wanted to be the boss and wanted 50’s spot.

“Buck was feeling himself and started to jump ship and talk Shyte… doing lil’ ho Shyte. You wasn’t 100 with Fif and he put millions in your pockets. Buck would have got disciplined out here on the West Coast…beat the Shyte out his a%s and made him stand in front of the public and accept that… “

Peep the footage as 40 Glocc goes in: