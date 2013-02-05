Jim Jones ft. Swizz Beatz – “Green Light Go” [LISTEN/DOWNLOAD]

Jim Jones takes a sample of Dr. Dre’s “The Next Episode” and gets busy on this new record called “Green Light Go.”

Produced by Scoop Deville, the Diplomats capo makes this bouncy track work with Swizz Beatz over the hook. This is a departure from his recent collection of “re-vamps” where the rapper spits over a ton of the latest instrumentals from today’s popular artists.

Jones couldn’t have come at a better time with some new music as rumors fly of a Diplomats reunion project that is in the works with Cam’Ron and Juelz Santana. The group have already planned a 10th anniversary concert for their cult classic album, Diplomatic Immunity.

We’ll see if Jones will follow up with another solo project after that, but for now get a listen to “Green Light Go” featuring Swizz Beatz after the jump.

