Quavo Fires Back At Chris Brown With “Over Hoes & B*tches”

Quavo and Chris Brown are embroiled in a beef that appears to be over their past dalliances with former lovers in common. Quavo, who took a shot from Chris Brown over the “Weakest Link” track fired back with a diss of his own, “Over Hoes & B*tches.”

The Migos rapper used an infamous image of Brown putting his hands around a woman’s neck, an incident that the singer claimed was friendly and not at all violent. Quavo superimposed his face over Brown’s face while placing the singer’s face on the woman who was choked.

“Over Hoes & B*tches” adds to the growing war of words that was ignited notably on Brown’s track “Freak” from his 11:11 (Deluxe) album. Huncho fired back with “Tender” which then sparked Breezy to respond with “Weakest Link” and now we arrive at “Over Hoes & B*tches.”

A common theme across the songs is references to Brown’s ex, Karrueche Tran, who was linked with his current rival although Tran denied that the pair dated after breaking up with Brown in 2015. The two also mentioned each other’s domestic violence allegations, including an incident involving Saweetie, whom Brown claims he slept with while she dated the “Workin Me” rapper.

From “Over Hoes & B*tches”:

Lil’ boy wanna die ’bout some coochie? (Baow) You still f*cked up ’bout Karrueche? (Damn)

You tried to beat up Teyana (No cap), but Usher wouldn’t let you do it (Usher)

The cocaine got him, your honor (White), bipolar disorder, no wonder

You was the greatest, n*gga, you fumbled, goin’ out sad, I’m watchin’ you crumble (Uh)

Why they got Quavo out here goin’ back and forth with a singer that turned to a junkie?

Now we got light skin versus brown skin, n*gga finna divide the country (Go)

N*gga, you ain’t been in the trenches (Trenches)

We stompin’ the yard, you know how that ended (Stomp)

Brown responded to the diss, referring to the lyrics as “Google Raps” before dismissing the attempt. No word yet if Brown will deliver a proper response.

Check out the full song below.

Photo: Getty