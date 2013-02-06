UPDATE: Chris Brown Says He’s “Sick” Of Being Accused, Calls A Day In His Life “Hell” [PHOTO]

Murphy’s Law has had its way with Chris Brown, and he’s finally hit his breaking point. Following news that prosecutors wants his probation revoked on grounds that his community labor sentence was never completed, Brown expressed his frustration.

In part, he likened a day in his life to living in “hell.”

The 23-year-old posted a message to his now private Instagram page. He turned the account into an invite-only affair after his brawl with Frank Ocean.

Given his criminal past, brought on by assaulting Rihanna, every step he makes is somehow tied back to the altercation. Brown put these thoughts and more on display, via the photo sharing site. “I love ya’ll but ya’ll getting repetitive telling me to go and relax. Im [sic] not gonna relax, im [sic] making an album right now.”

Answering questions as to why he doesn’t just turn a blind eye (and ear) to the fodder, he explained that it’s not an option. “Ya’ll tell me not to pay attention to it how can I not when its on my radio, tv, and everything else…Even if I did relax, I wouldn’t stop hearing about it.”

He also addressed the notion that he was comparing himself to Jesus, and asked to be treated like everyone else. “Im a human being and I honestly think I deserve respect im sick of being accused. Im Tired yall just dont understand Ive been going through this Isht since I was 19 years old..you cant sit here and tell me to calm down, when am I gonna get a positive outcome out of anything I do?” In order to cope, Brown said he continues to pray for a different outcome. “Just when everything seems to be going good, some new sh-t happens…A day in my shoes is a day in hell, believe it or not!”

To end things, Brown lamented that–even though his “soul cries”–he is “not broken.”

**Update: a rep for Chris Brown says the he doesn’t have an Instagram account, and that he didn’t write the story.

