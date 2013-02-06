Joe Budden ft. Fabolous, Lil Wayne & Tank – “She Don’t Put it Down” [VIDEO]

To coincide with the release of his new album, No Love Lost, Joe Budden drops a new visual for his single “She Don’t Put It Down” with Fabolous, Tank and Lil Wayne.

This video is a blend of both versions of the songs which originally included Lil Wayne and Tank, while the remix included Twista and Fab. Loso and Tank appear in this video while Lil Weezy phones in the green-screen treatment for this new visual.

In case you were wondering, there are plenty of fine dime pieces in this video that should come as no surprise when it comes to matters containing Joey Jumpoff. This single has been doing very well on New York radio and is one of the most picked up songs on urban stations across the country.

Joe can attribute a lot of the success of the music to the popularity of the VH1 show, Love And Hip-Hop. Although he’s always been one of the genre’s most talented lyricists, Budden is starting to enjoy the same mainstream success he enjoyed earlier in the decade when he was once signed to Def Jam Records.

After the jump, check out the new video for “She Don’t Put It Down.”

Photo VEVO