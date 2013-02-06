Kylie Minogue Joins Jay-Z’s Roc Nation

If you say you saw this coming, you’re probably a damn liar. Kylie Minogue is the latest artist to join Jay-Z’s Roc Nation familia.

The announcement was made via Hova’s Life + Times online destination. Where else?

The post, titled Welcome Kylie Minogue To The Roc Nation Family, features a photo of the singer wearing a tight Roc Nation t-shirt and making a kissy face.

“Roc Nation would like to welcome Aussie singer, recording artist, songwriter, actress and designer Kylie Minogue to the family. In a career now spanning 25 years, Kylie has released 11 studio albums, two live CDs, eight live concert DVDs, a greatest hits double album, and multiple video packages. She has released over 50 hit singles worldwide, including the Grammy-winning Come Into My World, and has sold more than 68 million albums worldwide. Needless to say, we’re excited to have Kylie join the Roc fam.” – Roc Nation

Virginia super producer Timbaland was announced as a new member of the Roc Nation fold last week. We’re not even going to front like we’re into Kylie Minogue or try to make any loose Hip-Hop connections between her and her music.

But, her hit “Can’t Get You Out Of My Head” is a jam, though. Watch the video below.

Photo: Roc Nation